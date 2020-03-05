Tesla Model 3's Track Mode V2 update - All you need to know

Tesla has started to roll out the Track Mode V2 as a free over-the-air update for all the Model 3 Performance customers without any additional cost.

Originally introduced back in 2018, the Track Mode enabled the owners to squeeze out the best performance with a little tweak to the software setup for maximum output from the Model 3's dual-motors. It allowed the motor to transmit torque between the front and the rear wheel more effectively and dynamically.

New to the 'Track Mode V2' is a slew of fresh options including the real-time data for EV's motors, brakes, battery and tyres. Moreover, the update has also opened new window in the Cards area of the touchscreen which now houses a G- metre and an accelerometre. Also, one of the coolest parts of the update is the inclusion of a new Lap Timer function. This allows the user to mark a stop and finish line and once the latter is crossed, the Track Mode V2 displays an official lap time. Also the current best times can be compared with the previous records.

Apart from this, the coolest feature of the new update comprise of the 20 customized slots for drivers to save specific track preferences or track settings. In more details, it now allows a user to save a personalized setting for a specific track. This may include increased regenerative braking on a stretch with more numbers of corners, or a stability assist off when on a different track.

Also, the updated mode allows the user to save lap session to a USB device as soon as 'Record' function is turned on. In addition to this, information such as vehicle position, speed and acceleration (in short performance figures) will also be automatically saved to the USB device.

The new update will certainly up the ante for the Tesla Model 3, and it would be highly interesting to note how these updates perform in the real world.

The EV maker says that will "Optimize the track performance of your Performance Upgrade Model 3. Track Package is a complete hardware package designed to give you maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times."











