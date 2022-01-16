Tesla electric cars in shame in China against this small EV: Read why

Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV sold 395, 451 units in 2021, which was higher than the combined total of 320,743 units sold by Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla Model 3 might be the bestselling electric car around the world, but if China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data is to be believed, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is the EV that is putting the Tesla compact sedan in shame. Not only that, the small EV has put Tesla Model Y far behind in 2021 sales numbers.

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV closed the year 2021 on a high note in China with 395,451 units sold, recording 250.7 per cent YoY growth compared to 2020. It also sold more than 500,000 units in just 19 months since June 2020. The sales number of this small EV was even higher than the combined total of 320,743 units sold by Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in China in 2021.

CPCA also reports that Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV was the only car in December 2021 to register more than 50,000 units. The small electric hatchback sold a total of 50,561 units in December 2021, registering a 42. 9 per cent YoY growth, which was an all-time monthly record in China.

The second bestselling electric car in China in 2021 was the BYD Qin and Tesla Model 3 at third position. BYD Qin sold 187,227 units, while the Tesla Model 3 sold 150,890 units. Tesla Model Y on the other hand recorded 169,853 units last year, topping the electric SUV and crossover segment.

In December last year as well Tesla Model 3 and Model Y recorded 30,102 units and 40,500 units respectively. Tesla Model 3 recorded a 26.5 per cent YoY growth last month as compared to the same month in 2020. While the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is a mini car and not really fully comparable with the standard cars like Model 3 or Model Y, the practicality and affordability of this small EV are boosting its appeal and demand in China, the largest market of new energy vehicles in the world.

CPAC also claimed that the joint venture between the auto companies like SAIC, General Motors and Wuling sold a total of 60,372 electric vehicles in China in December 2021, which was another new record for the country's EV sector.

