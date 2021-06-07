Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided to put brakes on the production of Model S Plaid + model, which claimed to be the world's fastest car. The Model S Plaid + is a long-range version of the Plaid version of Tesla's electric vehicle. The Tesla Model S Plaid is expected to reach customers starting June 10.

The specific Tesla Model S Plaid version would have been the carmaker's top-of-the-range model with a range of around 836 kms on single charge. The model was unveiled during Tesla's Battery Day event last year. The production of the model was supposed to start this year, but was later pushed back to 2022.

Now,Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the carmaker has shelved the plan to produce the model altogether. He even justified the move saying the Tesla Model S Plaid is a good enough model to go ahead with.

Elon Musk, while replying to queries on Twitter, wrote, "Model S has matched Plaid's speed this week. Plaid + will be canceled. No need, because Plaid's speed is very good."