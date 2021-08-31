Tata Tigor EV 2021 launched, gets 4-star safety rating; range and price revealed

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially launched Tata Tigor EV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.14 lakh (ex showroom). While Tigor EV has been around for some time and has been primarily used by fleet operators, the updated Tigor EV 2021 is aimed straight at personal buyers looking for an affordable battery-powered passenger car with a decent range. Tigor EV is now also the first EV to be tested by Global NCAP and has received a four-star safety rating.

Tigor EV trim Price (ex showroom) XE ₹ 11.99 lakh XM ₹ 12.49 lakh XZ+ ₹ 12.99 lakh ( ₹ 13.14 lakh for the dual-tone option)

Tigor EV is offered in three trims and two colour options. Bookings for Tigor EV had been opened earlier this month for ₹21,000. “We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. "The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute."

A look at the side profile of Tigor EV.

Tata Tigor EV range:

Tigor EV's main bragging claim could well be its range with Tata Motors stating the vehicle is capable of running 306 kms (ARAI certified and under standard conditions) before needing a charge.

Tigor EV can be charged using fast-charging network points as well as from home sockets.

The car maker states that the EV can be charged using a fast charger or even a 15A home socket. If using a fast charger, the battery can be powered to 80% in an hour but it will take around eight hours if using a home socket.

Tata Tigor EV battery pack and performance details:

Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with an electric motor. The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque.

There is also an eight year and 160,000 kms battery and motor warranty for the EV owners.

The EV comes with Ziptron technology which enhances the performance capability of the vehicle. The new Tigor EV can accelerate to 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are also two drive modes - Drive and Sports.

Tata Tigor EV safety features:

2021 Tigor EV has received a four-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, Hill Ascent Control, Hill Descent Control, among other safety-related highlights.