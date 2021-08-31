Tigor EV launched: Tata Motors says demand no problem, focus is on supply

Chandra, however, also exuded confidence about the prospects of Tigor and Nexon EVs from the demand side, going forward. "Only a few years ago, electric vehicles in India were seen as a costly expenditure. It is not the case anymore," he said, adding he expects Tigor EV to strike the right chord in the market. "There are two reasons. First is that the early-adopters of Nexon EV are very satisfied with the product and have been expressing their views about it. Second is that the various schemes and subsidies (by central and state governments) are making EVs more affordable than ever before."

And while price and therefore affordability is a crucial aspect in the decision-making process before buying an EV, range of a product and support infrastructure also plays a role. "Tigor EV has a range of over 250 kilometres (ARAI-certified range of 306 kms under standard conditions). We have observed that most owners are contend using home points to power the vehicles. For highway journeys, the infrastructure is constantly improving," explained Chandra.

Tigor EV has an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Using a fast charger, it can be powered to 80% in around an hour. It takes around eight hours to power the EV to 80% if using a home charging point.

Tata Motors is now hoping Tigor EV is able to make the most of the growing awareness among buyers when it comes to electric vehicles. With no direct rival to compete against as such, the latest from the company may have a free run for now.