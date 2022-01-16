HT Auto
Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to come with a host of distinctive design elements at the exterior and inside the cabin.Tata Motors previously launched Dark Edition of other models such as Harrier, Nexon and Altorz.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 01:58 PM
Tata Motors has teased the Safari Dark Edition SUV ahead of launch on January 17.
Tata Motors has teased the Safari Dark Edition SUV ahead of launch on January 17.

Tata Safari is all set to become the automaker's fifth model with a Dark theme, as the homegrown automaker is ready to launch Tata Safari Dark Edition on January 17 in India. Tata Motors has already teased the upcoming Safari Edition on its social media channels.

(Also Read: Tata Motors CNG range to launch on January 19th)

The Tata Safari SUV comes re-energising the automaker's original Safari nomenclature, which became very popular as one of the true-blue SUVs in India before the country witnessed a rush of passenger vehicles. The Safari Dark Edition comes as an attempt to boost the appeal of the Tata Safari SUV.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Tata Safari Dark Edition.

Tata Safari Dark Edition price

Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to command a small premium over the current top-spec version of the SUV, which is the Safari XZA Plus Gold.

Tata Safari Dark Edition exterior

Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to come with the same silhouette as the standard version of the SUV. It will don an Obveron Black colour theme. Also, there would be an all-black treatment for the chrome elements across the exterior. Also, the alloy wheels are expected to come with black paint jobs.

Tata Safari Dark Edition cabin

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to feature an all-black interior theme. Also, there would be black chrome elements and contrast deep blue inserts. The Tata Safari Dark Edition will get ventilated seats, for both the first and second row. In order to make it more distinctive, the SUV could receive special lettering inside the cabin.

Tata Safari Dark Edition powertrain

Under the hood, the Tata Safari Dark Edition would be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 170 bhp power and 350 Nm of torque for the standard Safari SUV. Transmission options for the tata safari Dark Edition would include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Tata Safari Dark Edition rivals

Upon launch, tata Safari Dark Edition will compete with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

