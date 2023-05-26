HT Auto
Hyundai Exter to launch on this date, will rival Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx

Hyundai Motor India Limited is preparing for the launch of Exter, a new micro SUV that will sit below the Venue in the line-up. The manufacturer has been teasing the Exter for quite some time now. Hyundai has announced that the Exter will be launching on July 10th and the dealerships have already started accepting bookings. Once launched, the Hyundai Exter will be competing against the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Renault Kiger.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 May 2023, 10:00 AM
Hyundai Exter will be available with petrol and CNG powertrain.
Hyundai Exter will be available with petrol and CNG powertrain.

Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and there will also be a CNG powertrain on offer. The engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm and while running on CNG, these outputs will decrease. The petrol powertrain will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT whereas the CNG powertrain will only get the manual gearbox.

Hyundai will offer Exter in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. The micro-SUV will come with several new first-in-segment features, there is a dashcam with dual cameras and a smart electric sunroof. The sunroof would respond to voice commands such as “Open Sunroof" or “I want to see the sky". It is expected that this feature would be offered only on the top-end variants. Then there is the dashcam that comes with a 5.84 cm LCD display, smartphone connectivity, multiple recording modes, dashcam also supports full HD recording and there are different recording modes such as Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse).

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you choose

In terms of safety, the Exter will be equipped with six airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, 3-Point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear parking camera, headlamp escort function, ISOFIX mounts and Burglar Alarm.

First Published Date: 26 May 2023, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai Exter
