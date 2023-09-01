Tata Nexon facelift teased for the first time ahead of launch

Tata Motors has teased the upcoming facelift version of its best-selling SUV Nexon for the first time ahead of its launch later this month. The Nexon SUV, along with the Nexon EV, will come in new avatars when the carmaker officially introduces both models on September 14. The Nexon facelift SUV will come with several changes in its design and features, both inside and outside. The aesthetics of the new-look SUV will be based on the Curvv Concept vehicle showcased by Tata Motors last year as well as the Auto Expo in January.

Tata Motors has shared a video on social media today to offer the first official glimpse at the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV. The new Nexon will be unveiled this weekend before the official launch later. The teaser video shows the front face of the Nexon SUV in silhouette. The only element that is clearly visible are the LED DRLs which will now come with a new design.

Tata Motors has not shared too many details about the upcoming Nexon facelift SUV. However, most of the details about it have been leaked online through spy shots. The latest leak shows the new instrument cluster, steering wheel setup and infotainment screen along with the new set of alloy wheels too. When launched, the Nexon facelift will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Tata Nexon facelift SUV is expected to get a 360 degree camera for the first time. The SUV may also get front parking sensors too. It will continue to get most of the old features offered in the existing model. These include new leatherette seats which will have ventilation, voice commands, wireless charger and connected car features.

Under the hood, Tata Motors is expected to keep its faith on the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of generating 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors is likely to introduce a new dual-clutch transmission option the existing 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

First Published Date: