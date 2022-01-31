HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone

Nexon EV has been instrumental to propel Tata Motors to lead the electric vehicle race in India. The carmaker currently shares more than 70 percent of overall electric four-wheeler passenger cars in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 12:01 PM
Tata has sold more than 13,500 units of Nexon EV so far, making it India's largest selling electric car. 

Nexon EV continues to drive Tata Motors' electric car sales in India. The company has now clocked more than 13,500 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch two years ago. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in the passenger vehicle segment in India.

Tata Motors offers Nexon EV with a 30.2 kWh battery pack which helps it have a driving range of 312 kms without recharge. The car touches 100 kmph in 9.14 seconds. It has 127 bhp on offer and 245 Nm of torque.

Nexon EV contributes heavily in Tata Motors' rise as an EV maker. In October last year, Tata had announced it had registered more than 10,000 EV sales in India. The carmaker currently leads the four-wheeler EV space in the country by a mile with a share of more than 70 percent in the passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors recently launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV, called Nexon Dark. Besides the Dark Edition, which has two trims, Nexon EV is available in another three variants in India. The price of Nexon EV starts at 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Dark XZ+ Lux variant.

Tata Nexon EV can be charged up to 80 percent within an hour when using a DC fast charger. However, it takes up to 8.30 hours to replenish from 10 percent to 90 percent when using a regular home charger.

According to reports, Tata may launch a facelift version of the Nexon EV this year. Besides certain design updates, the facelifted Nexon EV is likely to get longer range. The 2022 Nexon EV is likely to get a 40kWh battery pack which is capable of offering a maximum range of about 400 kms without recharging it.

The Nexon EV may soon have rivals in India as MG Motor has revealed its plan to launch an affordable electric SUV next year. MG already offers ZS EV, its first and only electric car for the Indian markets.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EVs


