Tata Motors teases Tiago CNG variant. Launch likely soon

Tata Motors is unlikely to make any major change to the Tiago CNG model from its ICE counterpart. The only noticeable difference between a Tiago petrol and CNG will be a separate iCNG badging. Details about the factory-fitted CNG kit for Tiago is not official yet. However, it is expected to return a mileage of around 30 kms per kg.

Tata Motors is likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine petrol engine under the hood for the CNG-based Tiago as well. The engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, is capable of generating maximum output of 85 BHP and 113 Nm of peak torque.

When launched, Tata Tiago CNG models will take on rivals like Maruti WagonR CNG or Hyundai Santro CNG among others.

CNG vehicles in India have seen a significant rise in the ongoing financial year. There was a 56 percent rise in sales of CNG cars till November with 1,36,357 units sold in the last eight months.