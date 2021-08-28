Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

Under its tender agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Tata Motors has presented its Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) which is said to be one of the most decorated civic bodies in the country.

In an event held on Friday, the keys to the Tata Nexon EV were handed over to MCGM by the Honorary Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra - Aditya Thackeray, in the presence of Iqbal Singh Chahal – Commissioner, MCGM, Sanjay Bansode – Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra and other government dignitaries in Mumbai.

The company said that it is part of the state's journey to the “green revolution" with the initiation of the new EV Policy.

The Nexon EV comes with a high-efficiency AC motor with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. Its electric motor delivers 129 PS of maximum power. The battery pack is claimed to meet IP67 standards. The Nexon EV comes with 35 mobile-based connected features such as remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics, among others.

Previously, the company has also delivered Nexon EVs to the Gujarat state government as part of a tender agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric car in its segment in India. The car holds a market share of nearly 70% in the rapidly growing EV segment. More than 6,000 Nexon EVs are currently plying on Indian roads.