Tata Curvv spotted during emission testing. Check details

Tata Motors is planning to enter a new segment with the upcoming Curvv SUV. The homegrown manufacturer has showcased its new Curvv Concept quite a few times now and we recently saw it in the near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Now, the test mule of the Curvv was spotted while testing on our Indian roads. It was equipped with emission testing components which means it was powered by an internal combustion engine. Tata Motors will be launching the Curvv later this year in the Indian market.

The model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo was equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Altroz and the Nexon. It puts out 113 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 260 Nm. It was mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, once launched, it is expected that the Curvv will also get an automatic transmission.

The main rivals of the Curvv will be Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor. In terms of dimensions, the Curvv will measure 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. The boot space will measure 422 litres whereas the wheelbase will stand at 2,560 mm.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Tata Safari 1956.0 cc Diesel Both ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

First Published Date: