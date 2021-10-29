Skoda to unveil Slavia sedan on November 18, to rival Ciaz, City and Verna

Skoda Slavia stands 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a height of 1,487 mm. The sedan will come with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which it shares with all new generation Skoda and Volkswagen cars like Kushaq and Taigun SUVs.

Slavia is essentially seen as a successor to the carmaker's popular sedan Rapid. It will be Skoda's third model to be introduced in India this year.

The Czech carmaker has not revealed much details about the new Slavia, However, it has confirmed that it will be powered by two TSI petrol engines, the same that also power the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq SUV. The 1.0-litre three cylinder TSI engine is capable of producing 113 hp of power. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI has an output of 148 hp. The transmission job is handled by Skoda's six-speed manual gearbox, besides option to pick a six-speed automatic transmission in the 1.0-litre TSI or the seven-speed DSG gearbox in the 1.5-litre variant.