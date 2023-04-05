HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Octavia Discontinued In India, Superb Likely To Be Next

Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb likely to be next

Skoda Auto India has pulled the plug on the Octavia sedan with the transition to the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The latest generation Skoda Octavia was launched in India in 2021 and the midsize sedan arrived via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. However, with the low demand for sedans in the segment and the impending emission regulations, it seemed fit for Skoda to discontinue the Octavia in the country.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 18:24 PM
The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia was launched in India in June 2021 and has been pulled off the shelves after a rather short stint
Skoda Auto India has delisted the Octavia from its lineup, which leaves the automaker with the Kushaq, Slavia, Superb and Kodiaq. The new generation Skoda Octavia with impressive build and excellent performance, which could easily compete with entry-luxury cars priced substantially higher. However, limited takers for the model meant that upgrading the Octavia to the latest norms wouldn’t make too much sense for the brand. The sedan was equipped with the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine tuned for 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia hits big milestone of one lakh units delivered in India

The new Skoda Octavia was locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's Aurangabad facility for the Indian market
It’s noteworthy to know that Skoda is one of the very few automakers in India that can boast of a lineup that gets a five-star safety rating. While the Skoda Kushaq was already on the list, the Slavia was recently tested by the Global NCAP and passed with flying colours.

That said, Skoda Auto India could soon discontinue the Superb sedan as well. The brand’s top-of-the-line sedan remains an excellent offering but the current generation Superb is at the end of its lifecycle globally. With the next generation set to arrive globally later this year, Skoda would want to directly bring the new-generation Superb to India, if it does so in the future. There’s also a possibility of the Octavia making a comeback in limited numbers as the Octavia RS.

However, Skoda has no plans to bring these models to India immediately. The company has several special/limited editions lined up for the Kushaq and Slavia in this financial year, while its all-new launch this fiscal will be the Enyaq iV electric SUV that’s set to arrive by early 2024.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 18:24 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Octavia Skoda Auto India Skoda cars Skoda Auto Octavia Skoda Octavia discontinue
