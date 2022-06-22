Skoda Octavia hits big milestone of one lakh units delivered in India

HT Auto
Skoda Octavia was first launched in India in 2001 and at present, it is the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia model that is sold here.
Skoda Octavia was first launched in India in November of 2001 and while the going has been getting steadily tougher for sedans - more so for premium sedans, the Czechs have delivered over one lakh units of the Octavia here in the past little over two decades. Octavia has been a strong performer in its segment, often credited for offering luxury features and comfort at a lower price point than traditional luxury models, especially those from German brands.

Skoda Auto India Head Zac Hollis took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce his company has now crossed the key delivery milestone for the Octavia, especially underlining the value-luxury credentials of the vehicle. “A big thank you to our customers! Your continued support of the Skoda Octavia has helped us cross the 1 Lakh delivery milestone," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform. “Its value luxury package of design, technology, comfort, versatility and driving dynamics, has made it a favourite in its category."

Skoda has come a long distance in India with the Octavia and with mixed responses from the market at varying times. The Octavia was taken off shelves in 2010 with the Skoda Laura finding increased takers. But the Octavia made a comeback in its third-generation form factor in 2013. More recently, the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia was launched in 2021 in two trims - Style and Laurin and Klement. Pricing starts at 25.99 lakh (ex showroom) with three colour options - Blue, Black and White - as standard. The Laurin and Klement gets two more body colours in Silver and Brown.

Powering the newest Skoda Octavia is a 2-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol motor which puts out 190 hp and offers 320 Nm of torque. This is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

In times gone by, Skoda Octavia used to fight a close battle against the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Honda Civic but these models have faded into oblivion in India. As such, competition for Octavia now comes from premium SUVs like Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass, among others.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Octavia Octavia
