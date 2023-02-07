HT Auto
Skoda introduces Anytime Warranty package across range; get coverage for 8 years

Skoda Auto India has introduced a one-of-its-kind extended warranty option called ‘Anytime Warranty’ across the range. The new package adds 1 year/20,000 km warranty to the standard and extended warranty options offering coverage up to 8 years/150,000 km. Customers can avail of the Anytime Warranty package within 2,525 days (about seven years) or before 130,000 km.

| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 16:12 PM
The Skoda Anytime Warranty package is not only available for the brand's newer cars but is particularly advisable for older offerings like the Rapid, Yeti, Kodiaq TDI, older generation Superb and Octavia. The automaker says that the new package has been specially designed for its older-generation cars and to give customers a more peaceful ownership period. The Anytime Warranty package can be availed in addition to the standard and extended warranties available. Customers with expired warranties can also avail of the package, subject to the car meeting inspection standards.

Also Read : New Kushaq, Slavia special editions planned in 2023: Petr Solc

Speaking about the new warranty package, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We began 2023 by telling you the way forward for Skoda Auto India is not going to be just about newer cars, but several innovations that provide an unparalleled ownership and maintenance experience for our customers. Anytime Warranty is one such offering, that delivers on our promise of customer satisfaction and hassle-free ownership experience, in our path towards accelerating growth."

At present, Skoda offers a standard warranty package across its portfolio of 4 years/100,000 km. In addition to this, customers can opt for two years of extended warranty under its ‘Peace of Mind’ programme with the fifth and sixth years covering 150,000 km. The new Anytime Warranty adds a further 1 year/20,000 km coverage, which can be availed twice. Once at the end of the sixth year and once at the end of the seventh year. All warranties are transferable to the next owner.

Also Read : Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV confirmed for India, to arrive in next fiscal

As per Skoda’s website, the Anytime Warranty packages start at 13,999 for the Rapid petrol when purchased within five years of purchase, whereas the same package is priced at 20,999 when purchased between 5-7 years of the ownership period. Prices go up to 64,999 for the Kodiaq TDI. You can check out the complete price details below.

ModelsPrices Slab 1 (1,431 - 1,825 Days) Prices Slab 2 (1,826 - 2,525 Days)
Skoda Rapid Petrol 13,999 20,999
Skoda Rapid Diesel 26,999 28,999
Skoda Octavia A7 45,999 49,999
Skoda Superb B6NA 55,499
Skoda Superb B8 55,999 63,499
Skoda Kodiaq Diesel 57,999 64,999
Skoda YetiNA 50,999

Skoda Auto India registered its best-ever year in the country in 2022 and the new schemes aim to offer a more peaceful ownership experience to its customers. The brand currently has over 240 touchpoints across 140 cities and claims to have brought down maintenance costs by up to 21 per cent through higher localisation. The company’s range includes the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Octavia and Superb, going up to the Kodiaq TSI. The Enyaq iV electric SUV will be the brand's next all-new offering set to arrive in the next fiscal (FY2024).

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Auto India Skoda Skoda Warranty Warranty
