Skoda built 802,000 cars globally in 2021, India contributed with 26,000 cars

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage, Skoda Auto claims to have produced 802,000 cars globally in 2021. It also claims to have produced more than 20 million vehicles since merging with Volkswagen AG in 1991. The Czech auto manufacturer also said that it produced 26,000 cars in its India plant last year.

Skoda Auto India manufactures Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb models at the Aurangabad site. Also, it makes Slavia, Rapid and Kushaq at the Pune plant. Besides that, Skoda also manufactured more than 37,000 engines at its Indian plants last year.

Skoda Kushaq is the first production model of the automaker under the India 2.0 project, while another key model under this program is the Skoda Slavia midsize sedan. Skoda Slavia is an exclusively made-in-India and made for India car from the brand that is underpinned by MQB A0 IN platform. It is being produced at the Pune facility since 21st January 2022 with 95 per cent localisation.

Speaking about the carmaker's production in 2021, Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto board member for production and logistics, said that the company has produced more than 800,000 vehicles in its plants worldwide under extremely difficult conditions. “We expect the supply of semiconductors to gradually improve from the second half of the year onwards. I’m therefore cautiously optimistic about the future," he further added.

The automaker is currently focusing on specific goals in the areas such as internalisation, electrification and digitalisation under its Skoda Strategy 2030. The auto company claims that it focusing on opening up new markets with growth potential under the strategy. Skoda plans to become the leading European car manufacturer in markets such as India, Russia and North Africa by the end of this decade.

The Skoda Strategy 2030 also focuses on sustainability keeping an eye on the Green Future strategy. The automaker claims that this strategy is based on three pillars. These are - ‘Green Retail’, ‘Green Product’ and ‘Green Factory’.

