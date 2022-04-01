HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Seltos, Carens Help Kia Record Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India Since Debut

Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut

Kia Seltos SUV is the Korean carmaker's best-selling model since its launch. Kia's latest offering Carens too has clocked more than 7,000 units in March.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 03:54 PM
Kia Seltos (left) and Carens (right) have contributed majorly to the Korean carmaker's best sales performance since its India debut.
Kia Seltos (left) and Carens (right) have contributed majorly to the Korean carmaker's best sales performance since its India debut.
Kia Seltos (left) and Carens (right) have contributed majorly to the Korean carmaker's best sales performance since its India debut.
Kia Seltos (left) and Carens (right) have contributed majorly to the Korean carmaker's best sales performance since its India debut.

Korean carmaker Kia has clocked its best-ever monthly sales in March. The carmaker sold 22,622 units last month, an increase of 18 percent compared to to 22,622 units in March last year. Seltos remains Kia's best-selling model in India with 8,415 units sold. However Carens, the latest from the Korean carmaker, has also quickly climbed up the sales charts clocking 7,008 units last month. Sonet and Carnival also recorded healthy sales, contributing 6,871 and 328 units to Kia’s overall tally in March.

Overall, Kia sold 1,86,787 units in the last 12 months in India despite challenges like the global supply chain disruption due to the semiconductor shortage. Compared to the last financial year (2020-21) Kia has witnessed a growth of 20 percent during this period.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | MG Motor sales | Mahindra sales | Tata Motors sales )

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said in a statement, "2022 has been a good year for us so far, as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services."

Kia is also struggling with high demands and long waiting period for its cars. Waiting period for Carens three-row RV, which launched in February, has already reached nearly 50 weeks. Kia says it has started production in three shifts at its Anantapur facility to tackle the issue. "We are still in the recovery phase, as the semiconductor shortage remains a concern, which has affected our planned production. However, we assure our customers that we are vigilant of the trends globally and taking adequate measures to keep the waiting periods in check," Brar added.

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019.

"The brand remains strong in the list of 5 best-selling car brands in the country, with 7 per cent market share in the domestic PV market in March. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches with quarterly 9.5 per cent year-on-year growth," the automaker stated.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 03:50 PM IST
TAGS: Seltos Carens Kia Seltos Kia Carens Kia Kia India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city