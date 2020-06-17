One of the most eagerly-anticipated unveiling of the year is that of the Hummer EV from General Motors that has managed to generate enormous amount of interest since it was first teased during 2020 Super Bowl. The meteoric rise and steady fall in the popularity of the vehicle have both contributed to the Hummer's tale so far but the EV version is expected to add a whole new chapter and a delayed unveiling could now take place through digital means.

Hummer EV was scheduled for complete unveiling some time late May but the prevailing Covid-19-related situation compelled GM to push back the date indefinitely. In an interaction with Automotive Press Association though, GM CEO Mary Barra has confirmed that the unveiling - whenever it does take place - will happen virtually. "They’ll largely be online. We’ll use both virtual and augmented reality technologies to help tell our story. I think we’ll be able to generate the excitement and share what these products are quite widely," she reportedly said.

GM had previously stated that the Hummer EV will feature easily removable roof panels to provide a unique open-air experience. And it was clear from the Super Bowl commercial that the zero-emission vehicle will get a six-slat grille, similar to the H2 and H3, along with square LED headlamps.

Hummer EV is expected to excite buyers and possibly reclaim lost glory years before its gas-guzzling nature rendered it impractical and dealt a defeaning blow to its production. Once the vehicle of choice for celebrities, the Hummer has a massive road presence and may be more capable than ever in its electric form. According to GM, it will have 'zero emissions and zero limits’ with up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and accelerate from 0-60 mph in just three seconds.

The field of play in the electric pickup arena, however, is all set to hot up with Tesla Cybertruck possibly leading the way. Showcased in November of 2019 and deliveries expected to start late 2021, the Cybertruck has managed to get adulations and admonishments in equal measure. Another much-awaited product here is the electric Ford F-150. The F-150 is the highest-selling pickup in the US and Ford is hoping that its electric version emulates the same success. Covid-19, however, has pushed back launch plans of the vehicle to mid 2022. There is no denying, however, that once all three cars are officially on roads, it would make for quite an electrifying battle for one-upmanship.