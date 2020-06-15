Ford is the leader in the pickup market in the US and several US markets and the F-150 has been a strong performer for the company for several years now. With more and more rivals electrifying the field of play - quite literally, the American company had revealed that the F-150 will also soon feature battery power with a launch likely in late 2021. These plans have now reportedly been pushed back to some time in 2022.

Speaking to CNBC, Ford chief operating officer Jim Farley recently said that electric F-150 will launch 'mid-2022.' Previously, another company official had confirmed a late 2021 launch.

(Also read: Ford F-150 plant not following Covid-19 safety protocol, alleges workers' union)

The electric F-150, when launched, will lock horns with the Tesla Cybertruck which has generated a massive buzz since it was first showcased by Elon Musk in November of 2019. The Cybertruck is currently scheduled for a release late 2021 unless Covid-19 related factors causes delays at the California-based company as well.

Startups like Rivian and Nikola are also in hot pursuit which means the much-awaited electric F-150 may have a whole lot of competition at hand by the time it is officially released.

Ford, however, is banking on the popularity of the conventional F-150 to corner a larger market share in the electric pickup segment. The vehicle has been a segment leader for decades and has constantly re-invented itself to maintain its firm grasp in the North American market. Covid-19 related reasons, however, have taken a toll on all automobile segments and the F-150 has similar seen a dip in sales too. Its sales reportedly dipped by 13% in the first quarter of 2020 even if it managed to maintain its lead. Times are changing gradually and Ford is hoping that the pickup can continue leading the way while its electric version, 2021 or 2022, further emboldens the brand and the vehicle itself.