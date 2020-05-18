Renault Triber AMT launched at 6.18 lakh. Bookings open

Renault India on Monday announced the launch of the Triber AMT at ₹6.18 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company has also started accepting official bookings on the car.

The new automatic Triber can be booked online at the company's official website/ My Renault App as well as Renault authorized dealerships across the country. Deliveries of the new Triber AMT will start in the coming weeks. The company has also announced that the car is now available at the dealerships for test drives and customer experience.

The Triber AMT is available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ. All of the trims, cost ₹40,000 more than the respective manual versions.

“With the AMT version of Triber, we will further enhance the USPs of Triber - Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the launch of the Renault Trier Easy-R AMT," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Renault Triber features the BR10 1.0-litre dual VVT petrol engine. This is a BS 6 compliant naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit which is responsible for delivering 72 PS of maximum power at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

Unlike the Kwid AMT which gets a dashboard-mounted rotary gear selector, the Triber AMT doesn't feature a conventional gear lever.

Renault Triber AMT Prices (Variants):

VERSION Ex showroom price (All India) RXE ₹ 4,99,000 RXL ₹ 5,78,000 RXL EASY-R ₹ 6,18,000 RXT ₹ 6,28,000 RXT EASY-R ₹ 6,68,000 RXZ ₹ 6,82,000 RXZ EASY-R ₹ 7,22,000

Renaut will also launch a sub-4 metre SUV (codenamed HBC) in the Indian market later this year.