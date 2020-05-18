In pics: Renault launches all-new Triber AMT 5 Photos . Updated: 18 May 2020, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk Unlike the Renault Kwid AMT which gets a dashboard-mounted rotary gear selector, the Triber AMT doesn't feature a conventional gear lever. 1/5Renault India has officially announced the launch of Triber AMT at 6.18 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car can be booked online at the company's official website or My Renault App as well as Renault authorized dealerships across the country. 2/5Renault India has said that with the AMT version, they will further enhance the USPs of Triber - Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. 3/5Triber AMT is available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ. All the trims cost ₹40,000 more than the respective manual versions. 4/5Triber AMT features a BR10 1.0-litre dual VVT petrol engine. This is a BS 6 compliant naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit which is responsible for delivering 72 PS of maximum power at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. (File photo of a Renault factory used for representational purpose). (Bloomberg) 5/5Deliveries of the new Triber AMT will start in the coming weeks. The company has also announced that the car is now available at the dealerships for test drives and customer experience. (File photo of a Renault showroom used for representational purpose). (Bloomberg)