HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Plans To Drive In Three New Models In India By 2025

Renault plans to drive in three new models in India by 2025

French automaker Renault is looking to re-enter the popular mid-size SUV segment in India with a plan to drive in three new models by 2025, a top company official told PTI. These will include two internal combustion models and one electric vehicle. The company currently sells three models in here - Kwid, Triber and Kiger. Introduction of three new models will populate its portfolio to six models in next three years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2023, 13:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the current India portfolio of Renault.
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the current India portfolio of Renault.

Renault India's Operations Country CEO and Managing Director, Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company is looking to enter the segment with a lot of innovations. "The three (existing models) will continue... And then the new products will come in.. We will go into the four plus metres segment, 4.3 metres basically," he noted.

Also Read : Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like

The preparation to enter the segment has already started. "Hopefully we are trying to enter with the way we entered with Duster, we will also enter into this segment with a lot of innovations. The activity has already started," Mamillapalle said. By 2030, Renault plans to introduce several other new models in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The mid-size SUV segment in the country already has established players such as Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara. Renault aims to pose a challenge to these models and introduce its own version in the country's most popular vehicle segment. "That is what the market wants..What else is there in the market today?" Mamillapalle asserted.

When asked if one of the new products being introduced by Renault is the next generation of Duster, he said, "Duster is a fascinating vehicle and that is the inspiration for Renault to be in India. And I do not know whether we will call Duster or we are bringing Duster or Duster replacement. Or whatever you call it. But we are getting into that segment."

Earlier this year in February, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced investments of around 5,300 crore in the country. The fresh round of investments are a part of a plan to roll-out six new models between the two companies, including two electric vehicles, representing the two global brands.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2023, 13:19 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.