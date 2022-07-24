HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Red Bull And Ferrari Are In A Different League Of Their Own, Says Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull and Ferrari are in a different league of their own, says Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton finished third in the last three races but has now gone 12 without a win.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 10:26 AM
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. (AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. (AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. (AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

Red Bull and Ferrari remain in a league of their own at the top of Formula One, and it could be a while before Mercedes win again, said seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday. Hamilton representing Mercedes qualified fourth a5t the French Grand Prix, but nearly a second off the pace of Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. The track performance shows that gap had grown rather than shrunk.

(Also Read: Michael Schumacher's undefeated Ferrari F1 car to go under the hammer)

Speaking about his own performance Hamilton said that he is really happy with the qualifying session. "My last lap was great. I finished it and I was like 'ah, it's an awesome lap.' It was still nine tenths off the guys ahead. I'm not really sure why that gap's got bigger between these two races. They are kind of in their own league I would say, just performance-wise," he further added. Hamilton also said that the upgrades Mercedes had brought in were worth maybe half a tenth of a second.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi New Q3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New Q3
1397 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹40 - 50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

He further said that in the last race his team was three or four tenths off. “I was thinking this weekend maybe we'll be two tenths off and then we've been a second all weekend and sometimes a second and a half," he further stated.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hamilton finished third in the last three races but has now gone 12 without a win, the longest such drought of his career. The 37-year-old makes his 300th start on Sunday and no driver has ever won after going past this milestone.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Ferrari motorsport sportscar F1 Formula One
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
This Indian city collects ₹6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
This Indian city collects 6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city