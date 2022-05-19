HT Auto
Range Rover Sport SUV launched in India at starting price of 1.64 crore

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the new Range Rover Sport SUV priced at 1.64 crore. It is powered by a six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 02:50 PM
Jaguar Land Rover has launched the 2022 Range Rover Sport SUV in India at a starting price of 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker has officially opened bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport from today. The new Range Rover Sport is available with the six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 297 hp and 650 Nm torque of peak torque. The carmaker is offering the SUV in four editions which include the Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and a First Edition, which will feature a specially curated specification.

The Range Rover Sport was unveiled for the world just last week. In India, the SUV will be brought via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The deliveries of the SUV is expected to start from November this year. 

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience."

The new Range Rover Sport SUV comes with improved styling cues which include stealth-like front grille, Digital LED headlights and signature DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature and LED taillights. The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels which can be upgraded to 22-inch alloys on demand.

The interior of the new Range Rover Sport boasts of a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment display. It is equipped with the carmaker's latest Pivi Pro infotainment. The SUV also gets a 13.7-inch digital driver display, Alexa voice assistance, air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging among other features.

The upholstery is done in a new Moonlight Chrome colour combination. It also offers 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests.

 

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 02:50 PM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2022 Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport 2022
