Project Maybach looks like a post-doomsday high-riding luxury off-road coupe EV

When we talk Mercedes-Maybach, it's all about the epitome of luxury mobility. What about blending pure electric touch and creative craziness to it and making a luxury off-roading coupe with inspiration from the movie Doomsday? Well, that is something that fashion designer Virgil Abloh has imagined. Abloh collaborated with Daimer design chief Gorden Wagener to develop a Maybach coupe, which looks like a high-riding off-road luxury coupe.

The Maybach coupe gets a massive long hood, which is not just another sheet metal, but completely transparent. Under the transparent hood, solar panels are visible clearly, which are meant for increasing the vehicle's theoretical range.

Speaking about other styling elements, the car gets round-shaped LED projector headlamps with circular LED daytime running lights integrated. The headlamps come with the Maybach logo embossed into them. There is a vertically slated grille behind a transparent shield. Instead of a conventional humanity line, it gets a wide LED strip. The brush guard gets four LED auxiliary lamps. Chunky skid plates at the front and rear add more masculinity to the car.

The Project Maybach luxury coupe gets skid plates, protective roll cage bar.

The entire top of Project Maybach is protected by roll cage bars and there is a sturdy roof rack as well with four LED spotter lamps fitted to that. The rear profile gets round-shaped LED taillights with the Maybach logo embossed.

The Project Maybach also comes in a dual-tone black and tan paint theme adding a contrasting vibe to the car. A large glass greenhouse is there. It runs on chunky off-road-spec tyres and there are black side body cladding. Instead of conventional wing mirrors, the car gets sleek cameras fitted to the protective bars.

Cabin of Project Maybach also comes with surprising design elements.

While the exterior of Project Maybach looks absolutely stunning, there is no dearth of surprises inside its cabin. It gets an axe embedded into the door jam, a box embedded at the end of the dashboard. The two seats can be folded completely flat, allowing a comfortable sleeping place for the occupants.