Force Motors' biggest launch of the year - Gurkha BS 6 is inching closer to the final date. After being spotted a number of times in the past, the final production-spec model has now been leaked in what seems to be an official brochure image.

The Gurkha BS 6 was displaced in the concept version at the Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to go on sale in the Indian market later this year.

The leaked image suggests that the off-roader will carry forward its key design elements such as circular headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a snorkel, turn indicators placed over front fenders, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel from the concept displayed at the expo.

Inside the cabin, the Force Gurkha will come kitted with a touchscreen head-unit, captain seats for the second row, and side-facing jump seats at the rear. Previous spy images also revealed details such as an all-black dashboard, circular air vents with black surrounds and a three-spoke steering wheel. Expect other cabin highlights such as A-pillar mounted grab rail, square-shaped and glove-box.

Under the hood of the new Gurkha sits BS 6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. This unit will be capable of churning out 89 bhp of maximum power. The transmission option will include a 5-speed transmission. Needless to say, there will also be an all-wheel-drive system to woo the adventure enthusiasts. One of the key highlights of the SUV includes its independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.