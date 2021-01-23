Force Motors is gearing up to introduce the new Gurkha SUV in the Indian market. The production-ready model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was also expected to arrive in the same year, however, the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

Now the company has resumed testing the SUV on the public roads ahead of its introduction later this year. New spy images have surfaced on the internet providing clear visuals on its exteriors, as well as interiors. The model caught on the latest spy images is an accessorised version of the Gurkha BS 6 SUV. It could be seen kitted with a roof-mounted luggage carrier as well as a tow hook at the rear which clearly isn't part of the stock unit.

In terms of the exterior design, the second-gen Force Gurkha will sport fresh and modern bits like new headlamps and integrated circular DRLs, a single-slat grille with a centrally positioned company logo, tweaked bumpers with skid plate, new fog lights and alloy wheels. While at the back, the images clearly show new vertically stacked tail-lights, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, and rear door-mounted spare wheel.

On the inside, the new Force Gurkha could be seen featuring an all-black dashboard. (Image Credits: Youtube/Studious Wanderer)

Inside, it could be seen featuring an all-black dashboard, circular air vents with black surrounds, a three-spoke steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar mounted grab rail, square-shaped glove-box, front-facing second-row captain seats, and side-facing third-row seats.

The new-gen Force Gurkha will draw power from an updated BS 6-compliant 89 bhp, 2.6-litre diesel engine. The transmission opinion will include a standard five-speed manual gearbox. As before 4x4 will also be offered as standard. It will continue to lock horns with the new Mahindra Thar.