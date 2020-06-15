Porsche unveils Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India, promises enhanced features

Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009. Promising sports car performance in the package of a luxury saloon, the car manages to find several takers who went on to rave about its performance as much as its eye-catching visual appeal. More than a decade later, Porsche India celebrated the car with the release of the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition.

The special model of the Panamera features several additions to the list of standard equipment which seek to enhance comfort and performance but with no additional cost. There are also a number of design highlights that sets the special edition apart. This is primarily highlighted by 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic wheels and the 'Panamera 10' logos on the front doors.

The 21-inch White Gold Metallic wheels instantly distinguishes the special edition Panamera.

The logos are also added with an inlay on the door entry guards as well as on the dfront passenger trim panel. Black partial leather is used throughout the interior, complemented by decorative stitching in White Gold.

The cabin of the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition gets a number of additional features.

In terms of the additional comfort and safety features, the special edition of Panamera gets LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, including a reversing camera. A panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a Bose surround sound system come as standard equipment.

Porsche promises that ride comfort has been given even more emphasis and Panamera 4 10 Years Edition gets adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus as standard.

Powering the all-wheel drive machine is a 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine developing 330 PS of power. The car claims to hit 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 262 kmph.

The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition model is now available for sale in India at a basic retail price starting at INR 16,046,000 (Ex-showroom)