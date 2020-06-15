In pics: Porsche India launches Panamera 4 10 Years Edition 5 Photos . Updated: 15 Jun 2020, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition is powered by a 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine developing 330 PS of power. The car claims to hit 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 262 kmph. 1/5Porsche India has unveiled Panamera 4 10 Years Edition at a basic retail price starting at INR 16,046,000 (Ex-showroom). The special model features several additions to the list of standard equipment which seek to enhance comfort and performance but with no additional cost. 2/5The 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic wheels and the 'Panamera 10' logos on the front doors make the special edition stand out. 3/5The 'Panamera 10' logos are also added with an inlay on the door entry guards. Black partial leather is used throughout the interior, complemented by decorative stitching in White Gold. 4/5The logos also adorn the front passenger trim panel. In terms of the additional comfort and safety features, the special edition of Panamera gets LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, including a reversing camera. 5/5The interior gets a panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a Bose surround sound system come as standard equipment.