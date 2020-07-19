Porsche's first-ever electric offering off to a sluggish start in 2020

Porsche has bet big on the Taycan EV but it obviously could not have predicted Covid-19 battering the auto industry the world over in 2020 and this is perhaps one of the main reasons by its first electric car has gotten off to a rather lukewarm start with just 4,480 deliveries in the first half of the year.

Taycan EV has managed to create quite a lot of buzz over the past several months. And most of the buzz has been well justified. The makers of iconic sports cars shifting lanes and going electric means Taycan brought with it a lot of hopes of iconic performance in a new world racing towards clean mobility solutions.

Lockdowns and supply-chain issues have both affected most auto makers over the past few months and demand remains muted in many countries.

EVs may have a brighter future moving forward and this is what could also ensure that Taycan picks up pace soon. Countries like France and Germany are betting big on EVs and have announced a slew of measures to help auto makers.

Porche initially had plans of rolling out 20,000 Taycan units per year but there are indications that it could take the numbers even higher because of the positive response it has received. Once demand levels do stabilize, the car that throws a challenge to Tesla's dominance has the potential to race ahead.

Taycan was recently honoured as the 'World Luxury Car' at 2020 WCOTY event.

Porsche had launched the Taycan last year with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously in three continents. The Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo have two electric machines, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, thus making the cars all-wheel drive. Less powerful variants of these all-wheel drive vehicles are expected later this year. The charging time for Taycan from five to 80 percent is 22.5 minutes under ideal conditions, and the maximum charging power (peak) is 270 kW.