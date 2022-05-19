Pagani teases C10 hypercar revealing sleek silhouette, debut on September 12

Italian hypercar brand Pagani has teased its next big launch C10, which is slated to debut on September 12, 2022. The automaker has teased three images of the upcoming hypercar on its social platform revealing the basic silhouette of the model. The first hint of the Pagani C10 hypercar was heard back in 2017 and last year, some additional details of the model emerged.

Each of the teaser images reveals a piece of the simple C10 sketch showing the outline of the model. One of the posts is a short video showing the sketch in full. Also, the company has revealed that the hypercar will be revealed in Milan in Italy. Pagani also promises that the debut event of the upcoming new generation hypercar will be highlighted with music, art and technology.

Speaking about the silhouette of the upcoming C10 hypercar, revealed by the Pagani, it shows the curvy outlines. The teaser images show the car's curvy hood and roundish wheel arches, which have been highlighted in the image. Also, the rear creases hint at a muscular appearance, while the suave and nicely sloping canopy cockpit can be figured out as well.

Speaking about the Pagani C10 hypercar's powertrain, it will be a V12 engine with high pitch sound, sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The Pagani C10 is likely to get a 6.0-litre V12 power mill under its hood. Expect it to churn out significantly higher power output compared to the current Pagani Huayra, possible in the extent of up to 40 hp.

Horacio Pagani said in an interview last year that the upcoming C10 will come with a plethora of technologies. It would focus more on handling and weight reduction, while at the same time, it will offer insane power. For reference, the Pagani Huayra comes offering a whopping 791 hp of maximum power output. Expect the Pagani C10 to churn out around 830 hp of peak power. Adding to this, a drastic weight reduction will enable the Pagani C10 to become one of the quickest road-legal vehicles on a race track.

While Pagani is tight-lipped about the production numbers of the new generation hypercar, expect it to build around 300 units of the car in an attempt to make the model exceptionally exclusive.

