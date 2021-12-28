This one-off Pagani supercar crashes again, heads to Italy for repairs

The Pagani Huayra Pearl's first crash took place in July 2016 in Paris, which was just a few months after it was delivered to its owner. During that accident, the Italian supercar had sustained severe damage on the rear end but was fully repaired in Pagani’s headquarters. The vehicle manufacturer offers various after-sales services to owners of the Zonda and the Huayra supercars such as repairing or upgrading any model with factory-spec spare parts.

The Pearl was Pagani’s first custom-made Huayra which was then followed by other examples such as Manny Khoshbin’s Hermes, Alejandro Salomon’s 730S, and BC Roadster Supernova.

One can only hope that the owner of the one-off supercar remains extra careful while driving in the future. If at all there is a third crash, the owner would certainly regret buying the vehicle as the repair bills will surely not be very generous.