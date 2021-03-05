With the launch of the Tiago XTA variant, Tata Motors announced that it has managed to sell over 3.25 lakh units of its entry-level hatchback in the Indian market. It was launched in India in 2016 and has managed to receive several updates over time. The latest BS 6 iteration of Tiago was introduced in 2020.

The homegrown automaker also introduced the Tiago limited edition in January which comes based on the XT trim of the hatchback.

Commenting on the recent launch of the Tiago XTA trim, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received a tremendous market response from across regions."

At the heart of the Tiago sits a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 84 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an AMT unit.

It is also claimed to be one of the safest cars to buy under the affordable hatchback range in India. It was given a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP last year.

"It (Tiago) comes with a variety of features such as the 7-inch Infotainment Touchscreen by Harman, 15-inch Alloy Wheels, Automatic Climate Control and a Digital Instrument Custer amongst others, making it a suitable choice of 3.25 lakh happy customers," Tata Motors said in a press note sent recently.



