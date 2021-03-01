Tata Motors sold 27,225 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in January 2021, up 119% from 12,430 units sold in the same month a year ago. The homegrown automaker also claims that this is the first time, the auto giant has posted its highest-ever sales numbers in 107 months, nearly 9 years.

In January 2021, Tata Motors sold 26,978 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. In February 2021, the homegrown auto giant recorded 1% MoM growth as compared to the first month of this calendar year.

Across all the segments, Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic and international market for February 2021 stood at 61,365 vehicles, up from 40,619 units registered in February 2020.

Despite the historic sales slump in the Indian auto market in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the automakers are witnessing sequential growth in sales numbers since the lockdown was withdrawn. Tata Motors too has witnessed a similar trend, especially since the festive season.

The new generation of the passenger vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Safari have been playing a key role in the growth of the auto manufacturer. The auto0maker recently introduced the new Safari SUV in the Indian market that brings back the iconic badge of the carmaker, which ruled the Indian roads as one of the most popular and bestselling offroaders for a long time.

Tata Motors has suddenly started firing all guns. In just ten months, and with just five car models, the automaker has managed to script a surge in turnover, with the Nexon compact SUV sales doubling to 8,200 units per month.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicles business unit has recently said that the company is looking at a double-digit market share in FY22. Commenting on the growth of the brand, he said that the 'new forever' range of products has a very strong association with the consumers thanks to the safety features, stylish design, driveability, and features.