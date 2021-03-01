After Delhi govt suspends subsidy on Nexon EV, Tata Motors backs range claim

The Delhi government on Monday suspended the subsidy offered on Nexon EV over complaints that the electric vehicle did not have the per-charge range as claimed by the car maker. Tata Motors, however, termed the development 'unfortunate' and maintained that the battery-powered car has a certified per-charge range of 312 kilometres.

The Delhi government last month had issued a showcause notice after a resident of Najafgarh had complained he wasn't getting the claimed range in his new Nexon EV despite following all advises by the dealer. (Read full report here)

A Tata Motors spokesperson, however, sought to play down concerns soon after Delhi government's decision on Monday. "It is unfortunate to receive this order from the Delhi Transport Commission. We will continue to engage constructively to protect the interests of our customers," he said. "The Nexon EV is the only personal segment EV available in the market today that meets the stringent FAME norms. The range at single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)."

The spokesperson further elaborated on factors that affect range in an electric vehicle. "As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven," he outlined. "The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity. We have been receiving several positive testimonials from our customers and are encouraged to see them exploring new places with Nexon EV."

Delhi is currently one of the most ideal places to buy an electric vehicle owing to subsidies offered by the government here. And suspending the subsidy on Nexon EV is likely to have a bearing on the Tata product that has otherwise held a position of prominence in the nascent EV market in India.