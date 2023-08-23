HT Auto
Once the pride of Afghan king in 1930s, check out this Mercedes-Benz 540 K

A Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster has taken top honours at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Once a proud part of the garage of Mohammed Zahir Shah - the King of Afghanistan between 1933 and 1973, this is now the 10th Mercedes model to win the prestigious award which has been presented each year since 1930.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 10:24 AM
From Afghanistan to California, this Mercedes-Benz 540 K has been living quite the royal life. (Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance)
This particular Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster is not just a regal chariot on wheels but has a very rich heritage as well. Ordered by King Zahir Shah in May of 1937, it was delivered to him in September and was part of the royal garage till 1950 when it was presented as a gift by him to his son-in-law in the UK. Reports further highlight that it was eventually sold to a collector in the US and through the years, has had five ownership changes overall.

At the Pebble Beach event last year, the current owner - Jim Patterson - paid a mammoth $9.9 million to bring this Mercedes home. It then underwent an ambitious restoration process by RM Auto Restoration and Mercedes-Benz Classic Center.

The top honour at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance - a prestigious car show in California which is followed by collectors and enthusiasts from all over the world - now comes as one more feather in the proverbial cap for this particular Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster, possibly the only one of its kind anywhere in the world. “This 540K balances strength with sweeping lines and style, and its history is unique," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “In talking with Jim about this car, I was impressed by the time and thought invested in this restoration. Every piece of this beautiful Mercedes-Benz was researched so carefully to honor its history."

The Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster was picked for the top honour from among as many as 216 cars from 18 countries.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 10:24 AM IST

