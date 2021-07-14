On 40th anniversary, couple commissions two rare Rolls-Royce beauties

Nothing says love like a rare Rolls Royce. Unless it's two rare Rolls Royce. To mark their 40th anniversary, Riverside California residents Glenn and Gigi Moss have commissioned a set of custom Rolls-Royce cars. The UK-based ultra-exclusive carmaker delivered the pair at a private ceremony in Orange County, California.

Glenn's Rolls-Royce is a rare Phantom Tempus that is featured in a bright and stunning Crystal over Arctic White paint theme. The moniker “Tempus," is Latin for “time." The model elevates the brand's Starlight headliner to a completely new level. It takes inspiration from time, pulsar stars, and the universe itself, which is represented by the model's incredible styling touches. It also features illuminated treadplates that read “Phantom Tempus Collection – Hand-built in Goodwood England for Glenn L. Moss Sr."

Gigi’s Rolls is a Dawn Black Badge that comes in a bright Red paint theme. One of the highlights of this Dawn is its bespoke aero cowling that converts the car's four-seat layout in two-roadster format. Both the models get unique Spirit of Ecstasy statuettes. While the Phantom’s, made from solid silver gets an easter egg featuring longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates of the location, the couple first met, Gigi’s Rolls gets its Spirit of Ecstasy statuette in high-gloss carbon fiber and is etched with the date and location of the wedding place of the couple.

Rolls Royce had previously announced the Phantom Tempus Collection in February this year. Only 20 units of this ultra-rare Rolls Royce will be made, and all of these units have already been allocated at the time of introduction.