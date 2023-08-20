HT Auto
Nissan recalls over 236,000 cars in this country. Here's why

Nissan has issued a recall in the US affecting more than 236,000 small cars owing to a potential issue with the tie rods in the front suspension. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in its recall document has stated that the potential issue could result in the bending and breaking of the tie rods, possibly leading to a loss of steering control. The tie rods play a crucial role in enabling the steering of the vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2023, 13:09 PM
The latest recall impacts specific Nissan Sentra compact cars that were produced between 2020 and 2022, revealed the NHTSA document. Nissan claims to have identified that when the tie rods of these vehicles become bent, there is a possibility of them breaking. This can adversely impact the vehicle's steering system, consequently elevating the risk of a potential accident.

Also Read : Nissan introduces offers in this state on occasion of Onam

Watch: Nissan Magnite SUV | First Drive Review | 1.0-litre Turbo Manual & CVT

If the vehicle owners notice their steering wheel being off-centre or experiencing vibrations, they have been advised to reach out to the local dealers. The Nissan dealers will inspect and replace the tie rods that are found to be bent or broken, stated NHTSA. Also, the recall document has further revealed that once an updated design becomes accessible, dealers will provide a no-cost replacement of both the left and right tie rods for vehicle owners.

Starting on October 5, the Japanese car brand will start sending out letters to the owners of the impacted Nissan cars informing them about the recall. A subsequent letter will be dispatched once the necessary parts become available.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has announced a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The monsoon camp started on 15th July and will continue till 15th September. Nissan car owners can visit authorised workshops serving Nissan and Datsun vehicles across the country to get free check-ups of their vehicles.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2023, 13:09 PM IST
