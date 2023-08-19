Nissan introduces offers in this state on occasion of Onam

Nissan Motor India has announced special offers in Kerala because of Onam. The offers will be valid for August only. Under the Onam offer, car buyers can avail total benefit of up to ₹87,000. As of now, Nissan is only selling the Magnite in the Indian market, so this offer is only applicable to the Magnite.

The benefit comprises of several components such as a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) which is getting quite popular in the industry, a substantial ₹50,000 exchange bonus, accessories worth ₹5,000 and a special corporate benefit of ₹5,000. Apart from this, there is an additional benefit of a 6.99 per cent finance scheme when opting for the special financing offer through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI).

Mohan Wilson, Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), commented, "At Nissan, we are delighted to usher in the Indian festive period with Onam. Our unmatched Onam offers are a testament to providing exceptional value to our customers and elevating the ownership experience. We invite everyone in Kerala to take advantage of these amazing benefits and celebrate this Onam with a brand-new Nissan Magnite."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Nissan Magnite ₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan X-trail ₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2023 ₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai ₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Nissan Gt-r ₹2.12 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Nissan recently launched a new Geza special edition of the Magnite in the Indian market. It comes with additional features such as a 22.86 cm Android CarPlay touchscreen with wireless connectivity, premium speakers, a trajectory rear camera, and ambient lighting with app-based controls. Magnite Geza edition starts at ₹7.39 lakh ex-showroom.

Watch: Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Pros and cons

The manufacturer also updated the safety feature list of the sub-4 metre SUV by offering Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It is important to note that the Nissan Magnite also scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test rating.

First Published Date: