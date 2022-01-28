HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Nissan may launch electric cars in India, calls it potential big market for EVs

Nissan may launch electric cars in India, calls it potential big market for EVs

Nissan, along with its Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi, had announced on Thursday that it would launch 35 new electric cars based on five common EV platforms by 2030.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 09:11 AM
Nissan Ariya electric SUV is one of the flagship EV models from the Japanese carmaker..
Nissan Ariya electric SUV is one of the flagship EV models from the Japanese carmaker..

Nissan may soon reveal its EV plans for India. The Japanese carmaker is currently studying the EV space in the country, and will take a call about launching its electric vehicles in coming days.

Ashwani Gupta, COO at Nissan Motor India, said that the carmaker sees India is the next big potential market for electric cars.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
NA
Get on-road price Add to compare

"I can tell you that in one year, Indian EV market has grown by three times and India is going to be a big potential for the EV market," he said.

Gupta said that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automobile alliance is studying the feasibility of entering the segment in the country. He said that Nissan's decision to enter the Indian electric vehicle segment will depend on three aspects. “At first, the product excitement. For sure, we know that based on our experience, we will be overachieving the aspirations of Indian customer," he said. The second aspect will be competitiveness. Gupta said, "Only question is how we are going to localise the battery and this is a question which we want to study." The third, he said, "is the ecosystem which includes the infrastructure and this is where we are going to study."

Nissan, along with its Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi, had announced on Thursday that it would launch 35 new electric cars based on five common EV platforms by 2030. The trio will invest 23 billion dollars in the next five years to fulfil its ambitions.

One of the five common platforms announced by the trio is the CMF-BEV platform meant for fully-electric cars. This will first be used in the European markets. But, according to Gupta, "this platform may have opportunities around the world".

The first of the EVs based on this platform will be on the roads in a few weeks. It will underpin the Nissan Ariya EV crossover and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. By 2030, more than 15 models will be based on the CMF-EV platform, with up to 1.5 million cars produced on this platform per year.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Motor Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Nissan Ariya Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Renault Mitsubishi
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation
2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city