Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open

Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets body graphics and several element additions in the shade with the aim of specifically impressing younger car buyers.

Nissan Motor India on Friday announced a special Nissan Magnite Red Edition which will be launched in the country on July 18. Introducing the special edition Magnite, Nissan also confirmed that bookings for it are open and that it would particularly find favour among a younger car-buying audience here.

Some of the key highlights of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition is a red accent on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches and on body-side cladding. The special edition model also gets a ‘Red Edition’ body badge, an LED Scuff plate, a tail door garnish and body graphics.

Magnite has been a strong performer for Nissan since it was first launched in the country in December of 2020. This despite the competition being extremely stiff and continuing to be so. The company is now looking at the Red Edition Magnite to further up the response. “Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience," said Rakesh Srivastava, MD at Nissan Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company. "We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Nissan further highlights that it has received over one lakh bookings since Magnite was first launched and that it has delivered 50,000 units thus far.

Powered by two petrol engine options that include a turbo motor, Nissan Magnite also has two transmission choices - a five-speed manual and the much-acclaimed X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. While its exterior design has also impressed many potential buyers, the cabin is packed with several key features like eight-inch main infotainment screen, a seven-inch driver display, engine start-stop button, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

At the time of launch, Nissan priced Magnite extremely aggressively with the base variant at under ₹5 lakh (ex showroom). At present, the price range is between ₹5.97 lakh and ₹10.57 lakh (ex showroom). Additionally, Nissan also claims a low cost of maintenance. In the market, Magnite competes against the likes of Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and others.

First Published Date: