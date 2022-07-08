HT Auto
Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open

Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets body graphics and several element additions in the shade with the aim of specifically impressing younger car buyers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM
A look at Nissan Magnite Red Edition.
Nissan Motor India on Friday announced a special Nissan Magnite Red Edition which will be launched in the country on July 18. Introducing the special edition Magnite, Nissan also confirmed that bookings for it are open and that it would particularly find favour among a younger car-buying audience here.

Some of the key highlights of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition is a red accent on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches and on body-side cladding. The special edition model also gets a ‘Red Edition’ body badge, an LED Scuff plate, a tail door garnish and body graphics.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Magnite has been a strong performer for Nissan since it was first launched in the country in December of 2020. This despite the competition being extremely stiff and continuing to be so. The company is now looking at the Red Edition Magnite to further up the response. “Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience," said Rakesh Srivastava, MD at Nissan Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company. "We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys."

Nissan further highlights that it has received over one lakh bookings since Magnite was first launched and that it has delivered 50,000 units thus far.

Powered by two petrol engine options that include a turbo motor, Nissan Magnite also has two transmission choices - a five-speed manual and the much-acclaimed X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. While its exterior design has also impressed many potential buyers, the cabin is packed with several key features like eight-inch main infotainment screen, a seven-inch driver display, engine start-stop button, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

At the time of launch, Nissan priced Magnite extremely aggressively with the base variant at under 5 lakh (ex showroom). At present, the price range is between 5.97 lakh and 10.57 lakh (ex showroom). Additionally, Nissan also claims a low cost of maintenance. In the market, Magnite competes against the likes of Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and others.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan India Nissan Magnite Magnite Nissan Motor India
