Nissan Ariya electric SUV officially breaks cover with up to 300 miles of range

Nissan has officially introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that can travel up to approximately 300 miles between recharges. The launch came hours after most of the details were leaked online, and confirms some of the details already revealed.

Nissan Ariya electric SUV's debut marks a key milestone in the Nissan NEXT transformation initiative. As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya embodies the company's vision to enrich people's lives.

The fully-electric electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology– wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior.

CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.

The Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language, Timeless Japanese Futurism. It is characterised by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.

Nissan's designers took advantage of the car's new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor, and its compact climate control components to give the Ariya a very spacious cabin. The lounge-like interior, featuring thin profile Zero Gravity seats, provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.

"Nissan was a pioneer in the world of mass-market electric vehicles a decade ago with LEAF, setting the standard for affordable, mass-market electric vehicles. We expect nothing less for the new Nissan Ariya," said Gupta. "While the driving exhilaration of its acceleration and torque levels is undeniable, the Ariya offers balanced, customer-centric technology that is perfect for everyday use."

Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language Timeless Japanese Futurism





Nissan also aims to introduce advanced driver assistance technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems in that same period.

Ariya customers can choose from multiple configurations to meet individual needs. These include two-wheel-drive and new e-4ORCE all-wheel drive versions, as well as two different battery sizes. The e-4ORCE all-wheel control system balances the powerful performance with a smooth, comfortable ride and all-weather capability. The system's twin electric motors provide balanced, assured handling with sports car-level power.

Drivers will feel more confident and less stressed thanks to the next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system. It uses driver attention monitoring to enable hands-off single-lane highway operation. Ariya will also offer e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.

The interior of the new Nissan Ariya electric SUV.





Standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Ariya will also feature Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and other technologies.

A human-machine interface lets customers use natural speech to adjust car settings. Ariya willbe offered with the option to update firmware over-the-air. The Ariya also includes Amazon's Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features.

The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the US and Canada later in the year. US pricing will start around $40,000.