Nissan has once again teased its upcoming SUV ahead of the launch on July 16. The SUV, code-named B-SUV Concept, is expected to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUVs when launched.

While the company has not officially revealed the name of the vehicle, various reports in the media have mentioned that it could be called Magnite.

The carmaker took to Twitter to share a short promotional video clip showing half of the front face, revealing details about some of its design elements. It is slightly similar to the one Nissan had teased before. The video shows the headlight, the chrome-framed grille along with inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs connecting the headlights to the base of the grille. The curves promise a sharp and bold front face design of the upcoming SUV.

16. 07. 2020 - save the date & get ready to catch the first sight of the most anticipated #NissanConcept B-SUV.



The SUV would be Nissan's first foray into the extremely lucrative and highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India. The dual-tone alloys have also been revealed which adds to the car's character while a under-door cladding in silver finish is also visible. Previous teaser images released by the company also hinted at a floating back roofline, svelte LED tail lights and large wheel arches.

Engine details are not officially known but Nissan is likely to take a look at direct rivals in the segment when deciding on the best motor options. Another factor that could receive a special focus are features because cars like Venue are loaded to the brim with technology and the upcoming launch of Kia Sonet in this category also promises to set a very high bar.

The Japanese car maker had also previously underlined the emphasis on the design language and the engineering capabilities. This vehicle, according to the company, has taken cues from and will follow in the legacy of its global SUVs like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai.

With cars like Micra and Sunny discontinued earlier this year, Nissan appears to have set its priorities towards SUVs. While the parent company faces enormous financial challenges in international markets, it has also said that Africa, Middle-East and India remain its areas of special attention.