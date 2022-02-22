HT Auto
Home Cars Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart

Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart

The new-gen Ford Ranger Raptor comes with a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 03:27 PM
One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.
One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The new generation Ford Ranger Raptor performance pick-up truck has broken cover. The new model has received a host of performance as well as feature updates for 2022. Ford claims that the latest update has given the truck better off-roading capabilities.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine. Apart from more power, the new engine also belts out more torque which stands at 491Nm. The company claims that the new engine block of the updated truck is stronger than the traditional iron unit. The powertrain also features an anti-lag system which was originally developed for the firm’s GT road car.

(Also Read: Ford Bronco ice mountain: Thousands of SUVs wait in snow for chip installation)

The new Ranger Raptor now comes fitted with a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials. In addition to that, other notable additions include seven selectable drive modes and an electronically controlled active exhaust system. The truck uses a bespoke chassis and it also gets Raptor-specific mounts and reinforcements that help it to face more hardcore and punishing driving conditions.

The truck has also received an upgraded suspension setup in the form of the Fox shock absorbers. These units are claimed to be the most sophisticated ever to be ever featured on a Raptor. These units are filled with a Teflon-infused oil that reduces friction by about 50% against the existing model.

(Also Read: Ford tests sounds of bicycle bells, footsteps as smart driver alert)

Dave Burn, Ford Performance chief programme engineer for Ranger Raptor, said: “We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor, but I’m not sure they’re really expecting the enormous leap we’ve made. It’s a seriously fun truck to drive and I think the raw performance is going to blow them away."

The truck is slated to arrive in Europe this summer followed by its customer deliveries.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 03:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Ranger Ford Raptor. Rager Raptor 2022 Ranger Raptor
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Envision working on battery tech promising 1000 km range from a single charge
Envision working on battery tech promising 1000 km range from a single charge
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
Is Tesla keeping people waiting for Cybertruck, compact car, Semi for a robot?
Is Tesla keeping people waiting for Cybertruck, compact car, Semi for a robot?
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS rivalling BMW i7 sedan teased during acoustic testing
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS rivalling BMW i7 sedan teased during acoustic testing
General Motors files video game technology patent for its vehicles
General Motors files video game technology patent for its vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city