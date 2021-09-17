New-gen Force Gurkha is here. Why Mahindra Thar has reasons to feel intimidated?

If we talk about true-blue offroaders in India, Force Gurkha certainly demands a mention. The homegrown auto manufacturer is gearing up to launch the second-generation iteration of affordable yet capable SUV Gurkha on September 27.

The second-generation Force Gurkha SUV will renew its rivalry against the Mahindra Thar. The SUV comes with a host of updates. In an attempt to become more stylish and premium looking, the new Force Gurkha has received design elements like LED DRLs, LED taillights, a semi-digital infotainment system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

Mahindra Thar still continues to be a very popular affordable true-blue offroader in India. Mahindra has taken the game up to the next level with the new generation Thar. Now, with the new generation of Gurkha ready to enter the market, Thar's reign is facing a threat. Force Gurkha has its own offroading legacy and the SUV now comes loaded with more style, more features and of course a power-packed engine.

Here are why the new generation Force Gurkha can be a tough competitor against Mahindra Thar.

The Gurkha comes as a competition to Mahindra Thar.

Refreshed design

Force Motors has updated the Gurkha SUV with little design tweaks. The overall silhouette of Gurkha remains the same as the outgoing model. But there are slight changes. New Gurkha looks bolder and more aggressive. At the same time, this muscular SUV appears sporty. It comes with LED headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights etc.

The all-new interior of the Force Gurkha SUV gets an all-black theme and is loaded with more creature comforts than before.

A premium cabin

Cabin of the new generation Force Gurkha SUV appears to have been updated. It gets a fresh layout on the dashboard, semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto etc. Expect the plastic quality and other material quality too to be improved.

The new generation Force Gurkha will be offered in a three-door layout with captain seats for more comfort. This SUV is also the only vehicle in its class to get coil spring suspension for all four wheels. This means better riding quality and comfort for the occupants even the road is difficult.

Force Gurkha in its second generation is being positioned also towards lifestyle buyers.

A powerful engine

Force Gurkha is not known for its design, but for its powertrain and offroading capabilities. The SUV gets a large 2.6-litre turbo diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This engine is mated to a five-speed Mercedes G-28 gearbox and churns out 91 bhp of power output. The SUV also comes with AWD as standard along with front and rear locking differential. This means the SUV can perform 4x4 tasks easily.

Larger fuel tank, longer range

Force Gurkha SUV comes with a 63-litre capacity fuel tank. This is 6 litres larger than than the 57-litre fuel tank of Thar. This means the Force Gurkha assures the driver with a longer range than Thar without refuelling.