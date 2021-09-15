2021 Force Gurkha bookings to open on this date. Price, specs and more here

The flavour for capable yet affordable off-road SUV vehicles just got spicier with the unveiling of the 2021 Force Gurkha which will rival the Mahindra Thar in the Indian automotive space. The company will officially launch the latest Gurkha SUV on September 27 and it is on this date that the price announcements will also be made.

There is good enough reason behind why there is a noticeable buzz around the new Force Gurkha in the auto market.

2021 Force Gurkha exteriors:

2021 Force Gurkha 4X4 off-road SUV has been officially unveiled.

In its second generation, the off-road vehicle is looking to claw at some of Thar's share here. And because Thar update gave it a more lifestyle-oriented makeover, Force Gurkha has also received some style updates like circular head lights with integrated LED DRLs and a redesigned grille with bold Gurkha lettering. Black-cladded bumpers at the front and rear, and large wheel arches do continue to give it a rugged appearance while the vehicle sits on 16-inch steel wheels. There also are black ORVMs and a snorkel while the rails on the blackened roof are functional. Then there are vertically-oriented LED tail lights as well as a stop lamp.

The vehicle will be offered in five colour options - Red, Green, White, Orange, and Grey.

2021 Force Gurkha cabin:

The all-new interior of the Force Gurkha SUV gets an all-black theme and is loaded with more creature comforts than before.

The biggest changes on the updated Gurkha are on the inside where the vehicle has been refreshed with a more premium black theme, captain seats at the rear with arm-rests instead of bench seats, and a seven-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver display is semi-digital.

The steering wheel inside Force Gurkha is now three-spoked and there are power windows, cup holders and moulded floor mats.

2021 Force Gurkha engine specs:

Powering the latest Force Gurkha is a 2.6-litre four-cylinder BS 6 compliant diesel engine mated to a five speed manual transmission unit. The engine churns out 90 bhp and has 250 Nm of peak torque.

2021 Force Gurkha safety highlights:

The Force Gurkha gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert and seat-belt reminders.