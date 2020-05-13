While Nissan India is gearing up to introduce the BS 6 compliant Kicks soon, the facelifted Kicks is about to make an official debut in Thailand on May 15, as confirmed in the previous report.

The company has officially teased the arrival of the SUV in a series of images posted on its Thai website. The new images confirm a slew of interior and cabin features such as start/stop button, electric parking brake and new automatic gear lever design. The slot which sits besides the start/stop button appears to be of the USB charging port, but details aren't purely clear. Moreover, steering wheel and semi-digital instrument panel remain unchanged.

As far as exteriors details are concerned, with the facelift, the Kicks is bound to receive a sleeker and more aggressive profile. The most prominent change can be found on the profiling of the headlamps, redesigned LED DRLs, and a bigger V-Motion grille. There is a new gloss-black structure which surrounds the main the front grille and is guarded by two chrome highlights. Also, the front bumper gets a new design.

The previous alloy wheels have been given a miss and now the SUV uses new diamond-cut alloys. The rear-fascia remains more or less the same, it now features a body-coloured bumper which sports a cleaner design. Also, other details such as the beak-shaped tail lamps, tail-gate, and the rear-glass has been forwarded without any significant change.

The SUV's "e-Power" branding suggests that it will use the company's patent hybrid technology. It will employ a 1.2-litre HR12DE three-cylinder petrol which works alongside a 1.5kWh battery pack. The overall system output is 129 PS.

For the uninitiated, the company's e-Power technology mimics functioning of EVs. In more details, its wheels are directly driven by an electric motor which is powered by a battery. The ICE engine in the setup is in fact used as a generator for this battery.