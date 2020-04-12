The new Nissan Kicks (facelift) has been snapped once again ahead of its world debut. The latest spy picture provides a clear view of its front as well as rear section.

With the mid-cycle update, the Nissan Kicks will turn into a tad sharper and sportier SUV. While the front-end has received some significant updates, the rear-section remains more or less the same.

At the front, the headlamps now have a sleeker profile and feature redesigned LED DRLs setup. The new headlamps merge into a significantly bigger V-Motion grille which comes fully blacked-out and uses a new design pattern. The grille is guarded by two chrome highlights on its either sides. Also, there is a new stripe finished in gloss-black colour which sits under the front main grille. Moreover, the front bumper has been tweaked to gel along with the SUV's new design.

Over the sides, it now uses completely new alloy wheels, while the greenhouse remains unaltered. Also, the overall profile remains identical to the older model.

At the rear, the Kicks facelift features a completely new body coloured bumper which boasts a cleaner design. On the other hand, the beak-shaped tail lamps, tail-gate, and the rear-glass has been carried over without any alteration whatsoever.

The tailgate features the "e-Power" branding which delineates that the SUV will run on the Nissan's hybrid technology. The international-spec model will utilize a 1.2-litre HR12DE three-cylinder petrol unit. This engine works in-conjunction with a 1.5kWh battery pack. The complete output of the system has been rated at 129 PS.

In detail, the Nissan's e-Power technology features an electric motor which drives the wheels (as seen on EVs). This motor sources power from the battery, which on the other hand, is charged by the ICE engine which acts as a generator for the battery.

In India, expect the Nissan facelift to be launched by the end of the 2020, as a 2021 model.