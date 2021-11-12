New Volvo XC90 launched in India at 89.9 lakh

Volvo Car India recently announced the launch of the facelifted version of its flagship SUV XC90 priced at ₹89.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV comes with a new petrol mild-hybrid engine. Previously, the company had launched the S90 and XC60 with the mild-hybrid motor in the Indian market.

"With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them, technology-loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market." said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

With the latest update, the car has gained a slew of new updates. The new XC90 now comes with Volvo's latest Advanced Air Cleaner technology. Needless to say, the feature optimizes the air quality inside the cabin, keeping it cleaner than the outside air.

Other updates on the XC90 include a heads-up display that gives the driver all the crucial information such as vehicle speed, turn-by-turn navigation alert and more, over the dashboard which doesn't compel the driver to take the eyes off the road.

At the heart of the updated Volvo's flagship SUV sits a new mild-hybrid motor that displaces 1969 cc and dishes out 300 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering power to all wheels.

The XC90 petrol is available for purchase in four colour choices – Crystal White pear, Pine Grey, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue.